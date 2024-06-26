2024 Miss Alabama Pageant
Samford University's Wright Center 800 Lakeshore Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35229
40 young women from across the state of Alabama will compete in the 103rd Annual Miss Alabama Pageant. Each contestant will compete in the categories of talent, evening gown, interview and health & fitness. The new Miss Alabama will spend her year traveling the state and promoting her community service initiative, as well as compete in the 2025 Miss America Pageant in Orlando, FL.
Info
Samford University's Wright Center 800 Lakeshore Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35229
Charity & Fundraisers, Entertainment, events