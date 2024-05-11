The 2024 Birmingham Kidney Walk and Celebration, hosted by TEAM Nephrology Associates, is scheduled for May 11 at John Carroll High School.

The event aims to support kidney patients across Alabama by raising funds and awareness.

The Alabama Kidney Foundation (AKF) spearheads efforts to provide financial aid, education, and support services to kidney patients statewide. Additionally, the foundation focuses on promoting organ donation awareness and preventing kidney disease through educational programs.

For more information about the event and to donate, please visit the provided link: alkf.convio.net/site/TR/Events/General?team_id=4840&pg=team&fr_id=1240