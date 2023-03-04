2023 St. Patrick's Day Event

Celebrate St Patrick's Day 2023 while raising funds for Homewood Rotary Club's Education Foundation (a 501(c)(3) organization) providing scholarships to Homewood High School Seniors! Enjoy Celtic music from Hooley, dinner with Irish flavors, cash bar with Signature Cocktail, silent & live auctions! $50 per person @ Eventbrite.com (2023 St. Patrick's Day Event).

