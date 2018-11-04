The 2018 Alabama Out of the Darkness Walk will take place Novmber 4, 2018 at Veterans Park (Valleydale Road). Join an expected 2,000 people to walk to fight suicide. This is a FREE event. The event will have a Survivor Area for people to honor and remember their loved ones, a place for people with lived Experiences (Steps of Hope), and a resource fair of local mental health non-profits in the area. All funds go to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), and the Alabama Chapter of AFSP. Funds go towards; providing educational programs on suicide and mental health to the local community, supporting survivors of suicide, suicide research, and advocacy at the state and national level for mental health and suicide.