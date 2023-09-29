Golfers, mark your calendars and prepare to tee off for a day of excitement, camaraderie and unwavering community support! The 19th Annual H2O Foundation Golf Tournament is set to ignite the greens on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, at none other than the Robert Trent Jones (RTJ) Golf Trail at Oxmoor Valley – a day you won't want to miss!

Why Your Swing Matters: Imagine a game of golf where every swing contributes to making a difference in your community. The H2O Foundation has been a beacon of hope since its inception. This extraordinary initiative ensures that local residents always have access to the vital lifeline of water and sewer services when financial hardships loom. With the Salvation Army as its partner, the H2O Foundation identifies those in need and extends support of up to $500 within a 12-month window to those who are eligible. It's more than just financial assistance – it's about making sure each neighbor of our vibrant community has access to water.

Each precise shot you make fuels this impactful cause. The H2O Foundation's average financial support of $265 per household per occurrence has recently surged to an astonishing $425, which means an even larger impact on those struggling to pay water bills. The 19th Annual H2O Foundation Golf Tournament isn't just about your swing – it's about giving back while enjoying the game.

Sign up now until Sept. 8 and join fellow golf enthusiasts and compassionate businesses to rally behind this endeavor that touches the lives of your neighbors. Lunch, beverages and swag bags will be provided. Prizes will be awarded for various categories, including closest to the pin, longest drive and overall winners. To register, explore sponsorship avenues and fuel your excitement, visit https://h2obham.org/events/. Your participation won't just make this a memorable golf day – it will transform lives, ensuring that no one in our community struggles to pay their water bills.

The 19th Annual H2O Foundation Golf Tournament is brought to you by ACIPCO (Alabama Cast Iron Pipe Company), Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Arcadis, B & H Contracting, Inc., Cahaba Water Solutions/ Temple and Associates, CPC Technology, Dynamic Silver Solutions, Eco-Tech, Inc., Eshelman Company, In Time Staffing, Morrow Waters, Piper Jaffray & Company/ Piper Sandler, Raftelis Financial Consultants, Inc., Rast Construction, Inc., Rookis Agency, Schneider Electric, Sheppard Harris, Studio 2H Design, Terminus Securities, LLC, Willoughby Contracting and Tren-Tay, Inc.

To learn more about the H2O Foundation, visit https://h2obham.org/ or call (205) 244-4390.