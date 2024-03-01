1990’s Classic Film Festival – A River Runs Through It (1992)

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Bring your Brown Bag lunch and join us as we enjoy some of the best films of the 1990’s. A story of two very different brothers (Brad Pitt and Craig Sheffer) who are rebelling against their stern father and their mutual quest for a harmony that’s just out of reach. The event will be in the Large Auditorium.

