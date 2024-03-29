1990’s Classic Film Festival – Jerry Maguire (1996)

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Bring your Brown Bag lunch and join us as we enjoy some of the best films of the 1990’s. Tom Cruise stars as a sports agent who suddenly discovers his scruples and promptly loses his job. But with the help of one loyal colleague and one outrageous client, jerry Maguire learns that loving well is the best revenge. Co-starring Renee Zellweger and Cuba Gooding, Jr.

205-332-6621
