Mayor’s Minute By Patrick McClusky - September 2022

The fall season is upon us, and there is nothing better than weekends full of high school, college and NFL football games. I am excited to cheer on our outstanding Homewood Patriots as they hit the field and watch the halftime show with our tremendous Homewood Marching Band. There truly is something special about Friday nights at Waldrop Stadium!

The city will be finishing up the fiscal year this month, and I am excited to work alongside the council on the budget for 2022-23. There are many things that we are hoping to accomplish this upcoming year. I am proposing a cost-of-living increase to the Homewood employees for their hard work and dedication. We have stormwater projects that are on the horizon, as well as continued beautification within our park system and new equipment for our departments.

The fall is also a great time to spend outdoors. The completion of the Green Springs revitalization project has been wonderful, and we are so glad to see the addition of sidewalks and bicycle lanes, making it easier and safer for pedestrians.

We are also looking forward to hearing more about the Brookwood property redevelopment as the owners draw closer to a presentation for Homewood and our neighboring communities who are involved.

Happy Fall Season, and GO PATRIOTS!!