Mayor’s Minute By Patrick McClusky - November 2022

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Patrick McClusky

I cannot believe that it’s November, and that we are counting down the last days of 2022. The fall season seems to go by so much faster, with football, holidays, and less light in the day.

A few things to update you on:

The city manager study is going well, and I expect to hear information coming before the council by the beginning of the year. This is an exciting opportunity for Homewood, and I look forward to hearing what the study committee will bring us in the coming months.

The Homewood Police Department will be hosting their “Beards for Bucks” this month. This is an annual fundraiser where they raise money for The Exceptional Foundation, as well as cancer patients who will lose their hair due to the affects of treatment. There are some glorious beards that will be driving around town, so please make sure to thank your officers for the work that they do to raise awareness. You can also make a donation for the cause by writing a check to the Homewood Police Foundation.

We all have the opportunity to help others in this season of giving. Homewood has some of the very best non-profits in the state, and they are always looking for additional support. Whether it’s taking the time to volunteer or simply donating money. Please take the time to research all of our non-profit partners, so that we can help make the greatest impact for our community.

Lastly, please remember to shop locally this month. The small businesses here in Homewood are the lifeblood of our city, and we need to support them as much as we can, especially during the holidays. Visit 18th Street and downtown, the Strip in Edgewood or West Homewood to pick up those holiday gifts for your loved ones.

I wish you and your family a Happy Thanksgiving!

Mayor McClusky