Mayor’s Minute By Patrick McClusky - May 2023

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Patrick McClusky, the newly elected mayor for the city of Homewood, stands beneath the trees at Patriot Park on Oct. 14. McClusky is scheduled to be sworn in as mayor Nov. 2.

We Love Homewood!

The annual celebration for our wonderful city is upon us, and it is one of my most cherished events that we host. Homewood has so much to be proud of, and as we approach our centennial in 2026, we get to celebrate these accomplishments together with a wide variety of gatherings and events.

As always, we will begin with the We Love Homewood Day 5K on Saturday, May 6. This event takes residents and visitors on a morning run through Edgewood, where the streets are usually lined with neighbors cheering on the runners and walkers alike.

The vendors will be set up in Central Park in the morning, and residents can visit these booths to chat with local businesses, the many nonprofit groups we have here in the city, as well as purchase items for sale. There will be plenty of food trucks in attendance as well, so come hungry!

The We Love Homewood Day parade will begin at 7 p.m., showcasing multiple neighborhoods, business, local sports teams and city related floats, as well as the Homewood High School Marching Band. The parade will culminate in the Edgewood business district, where we will host the street dance beginning at 7 p.m. with live music, children’s entertainment and the announcement of our community awards.

We look forward to seeing you and your family on May 6 to help celebrate our wonderful city of Homewood!

The city manager study is close to completion, and we look forward to hearing from the study group at one of our June council meetings. As we get closer to this date, we will be updating everyone through our website and social media.

This will be an important step for the future of Homewood’s leadership, and we hope that you can attend to hear more about this option as we work to build a better Homewood for all.

In closing, I want to express my deepest congratulations to all of the Homewood High School seniors who will be graduating this month! Your city is so proud of you, and we look forward to seeing your accomplishments in the years to come! We hope that you will find your way back to Homewood in the near future!

Go Patriots!