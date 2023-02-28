Mayor’s Minute By Patrick McClusky - March 2023

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Patrick McClusky, the newly elected mayor for the city of Homewood, stands beneath the trees at Patriot Park on Oct. 14. McClusky is scheduled to be sworn in as mayor Nov. 2.

Spring is approaching, and I can’t tell you how thankful I am for the warmer weather moving in! I love to see all of the families and children getting back outside again, and enjoying all of the amenities that Homewood has to offer. There are several projects that are in the works, now that the weather is permitting, so there will be more options for residents in the near future.

Phase II of the Shades Creek Greenway is underway! We are so excited about this new 1.4 mile addition to the current trail system and the benefits it gives our residents and visitors. Big thanks to the Freshwater Land Trust and Goodwyn Mills Cawood for their hard work over the last decade. It’s been on the horizon for a long time, and I am excited that we have finally broken ground on this wonderful project!

We have also begun the Mecca Sidewalk project. The neighbors in this area will finally have a safe path down the hill to Oxmoor Road and the Edgewood strip. Providing more safe pedestrian avenues has always been a goal of ours, and it’s great to see some of these projects that have been in the works for a while start coming to fruition.

I presented an update, similar to the State of the City, to the Shades Valley Kiwanis Club last month. It’s great to share these things with our civic organizations so they can share all of the good things that are going on with their members and neighbors.

Don’t forget the Homewood City School Foundation’s Homewood Grown event is happening soon! Please support the Homewood schools through this event or by donating at their website!

Happy Spring to everyone, and go Patriots!