Mayor’s Minute By Patrick McClusky - July 2023

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Patrick McClusky, the newly elected mayor for the city of Homewood, stands beneath the trees at Patriot Park on Oct. 14. McClusky is scheduled to be sworn in as mayor Nov. 2.

I love July in the south. Warm weather (let’s be honest — hot weather), celebrating Independence Day and spending time with family on vacation.

This summer is especially memorable for me, as it was 20 years ago that I was diagnosed with cancer. It’s hard to believe that it’s been that long, but I remember it like it was yesterday. It was a rough road, but a road that taught me many lessons: how to accept things that are beyond our control, how to persevere in the face of difficulty and how to bask in the great things that are presented to us every single day.

In July, I ask that you take this time to celebrate the freedoms that you have and be thankful for the things that are right in front of you. Don’t take these gifts for granted, and share them with family, friends and even strangers. Believe me, they will appreciate it, and you will be better off for sharing.

We are getting closer to the opening of several new restaurants in the Homewood area. I am always so proud when I run into people who don’t live in Homewood but comment on how amazing our restaurant scene is. So many concepts got their start right here in Homewood and have grown to multiple locations across the region. The citizens of Homewood are great supporters of our local small businesses, and with the 2023 Sidewalk Sale coming at the end of the month (July 29), I expect that our streets will be lined with people waiting to shop and dine with their favorite establishments.

We are just a few short weeks away from starting to talk about the budget, but I will save that talk for another edition!

Here’s to summer in Homewood! Go Patriots!