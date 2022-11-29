Mayor’s Minute By Patrick McClusky - December 2022

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Patrick McClusky

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! We are so excited about the upcoming holidays and looking forward to the beginning of a new year!

This season, we are asking that you shop locally with our wonderful retailers and share the magic of the season with friends and family at one of our fantastic restaurant establishments. Our Christmas Parade is one of Homewood’s favorite events, and we are excited to be lighting the Star and welcoming (yet again) our favorite friend from the North Pole! This event will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. Come out and watch as we celebrate the holidays with floats, candy, music and more! There will also be a lighting of the Menorah scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 21.

As we wrap up this year, I am looking forward to giving my State of the City address in January. This is a great time to update everyone on the upcoming year and what exciting things we have planned in Homewood.

My family and I want to wish you all a Merry Christmas, and a Happy New Year!