Mayor’s Minute By Patrick McClusky - April 2023

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Patrick McClusky, the newly elected mayor for the city of Homewood, stands beneath the trees at Patriot Park on Oct. 14. McClusky is scheduled to be sworn in as mayor Nov. 2.

Hopefully we are done with the winter weather and can start to enjoy the warmer outdoor temperatures. This time of year is my favorite here in Homewood. Seeing front yards, parks, trails and sidewalks full of people taking advantage of the sunshine brings joy to my heart.

I had a wonderful time at the Homewood Grown event, benefiting the Homewood Schools Foundation. This event is always so inspiring, as we get to acknowledge our Teacher Impact Award Winners and hear from a Homewood graduate who has gone on to do fantastic things within their field of expertise. Our schools have produced some incredible success stories, and I am so proud that these individuals want to come back and share their Homewood experience with the community.

The Homewood Athletic Foundation is about to have their annual Cornapalooza event, raising money for all of our athletic programs within our school system. This tournament is always a blast, and coming from a former winner, the prestige of this event is water cooler talk for 365 days!

Homewood has so many festivities and events to offer as the weather warms, so we hope that you and your family will make time to participate in some of these upcoming activities.

Saturday, May 6, is We Love Homewood Day at Central Park. As usual, there will be vendor booths, children’s activities, a parade and a street festival.

The Hop and Shop Event is set for Saturday, April 1. This is a perfect time for you and your family to shop for Easter while hunting for candy and coupons, and there may be a surprise visit from your favorite long-eared cottontail!

For those dog-walkers across the city, please make sure that you are cleaning up after your pet. Your neighbors would surely appreciate it!

In closing, please note that the Stormwater Master Plan is on the city website, so please check that out at your convenience to see where there might be construction coming in your area as we work to make our storm sewer system even better for you.

Thank you all, and Go Patriots!