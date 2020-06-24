Women in Business: The Women of ARC Realty

× 1 of 11 Expand Ashley Brigham. × 2 of 11 Expand Kete Cannon. × 3 of 11 Expand Stacy Flippen. × 4 of 11 Expand Dina Hendrix. × 5 of 11 Expand Rosa Hill. × 6 of 11 Expand Misty Joseph. × 7 of 11 Expand Giuliana Russo-Skinner. × 8 of 11 Expand Rebecca Stallings. × 9 of 11 Expand Whitney Strauss. × 10 of 11 Expand Barbara Wheeler. × 11 of 11 Expand ARC Realty information. Prev Next

ARC Realty was incorporated in 2012 to bring a personal touch back into the Birmingham real estate market, and the team is excited to expand into the Homewood market this year.

“We all live in Homewood and have been selling in this community for such along time,” said Barbara Wheeler of ARC Realty. “We are thrilled to have a place to call home in Homewood.”

The team at ARC Realty offers complete care in the purchase or sale of their clients’ homes. Their knowledgeable group of agents can handle it all. Additionally, the leaders at ARC Realty bring significantly different cultures and experiences to the table.

“This melting pot of leadership has created an incredibly open and integrated environment where agents feel comfortable not only in their workspace, but also in their ability to speak up and be a part of the company’s operations,” said Stacy Flippen, the office’s Broker.

Out of 167 Homewood listings sold through ARC since writing, homes were listed on the market for an average of only four days. The team members at ARC help their clients set a price; prepare for sale, such as staging, painting and general curb appeal; take strong photography for the home listing; obtain marketing materials, including flyers, postcards and social media posts; and distribute the listing through more than 750 websites.

ARC’s Homewood Office is small, but extremely talented. “When we look to hire agents for this office, we are not just looking for experience and efficiency, we want to find agents who can get along with everyone. Being able to work well with other agents goes a long way towards making smooth transactions for our clients,” Flippen said.

“I love this office,” said Kete Cannon, a recent transfer to ARC. “The agents I work with every day are amazing, and the company is so supportive. I have full access to a marketing team to help my clients!”

ARC also gives back to the communities in which it serves. This was one of the primary drivers behind creating ARC, the company said. In Homewood, the company participates in The Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff and has ranked in the top 25 chilis in the past two years. ARC Realty is also the presenting sponsor for the Samford University Legacy League Christmas Home Tour each year, which raises scholarship funds for the university.

“Our involvement in our neighborhoods, schools and civic organizations gives us a unique insight into what makes our cities special,” said Rosa Hill, ARC Realtor. “Through ARC’s community sponsorship, we are helping to build our neighborhoods into a city where professionals, families and organizations thrive.”

The Realtors at ARC are also involved in their local churches, Homewood schools, The Homewood Foundation and more.

“We are a service company, and we want to provide the Homewood community with the best possible care in all of their real estate needs,” Wheeler said.