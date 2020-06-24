Women in Business: Kete Quick Cannon, ARC Realty

× 1 of 2 Expand Kete Quick Cannon. × 2 of 2 Expand Kete Quick Cannon information. Prev Next

With more than 27 years in the real estate industry, second-generation Realtor Kete Quick Cannon has risen to the top of Birmingham-area real estate agents.

“Both of my parents were Realtors, and they had their own company in Homewood for 35 years,” Kete said. “I grew up in the business; it’s in my blood and comes natural to me. My degree is in interior design. My love of architecture and creating beautiful homes progressed naturally for me into real estate.”

Kete said she enjoys helping first-time buyers, as well as preparing homes to go to market.

As a professional home stager, Kete said she has a team of contractors, including painters, carpenters, electricians, landscapers and more, who work with her to help sell a house.

“I evaluate and prepare a marketing plan for every home I list,” Kete said. “Each home is different and requires a specific plan to achieve a maximum sales price with minimum days on the market.”

Her design and staging plan is included in her listing fee, and she works from the beginning of the process to help sell a house.

“I evaluate, prepare, coordinate and execute the entire process from start to finish,” Kete said. “This includes professional photos and videos. I have staging inventory that I use as well to prepare my listings to go on the market.”

Kete said she recently assisted a first-time home buyer, a teacher in the Homewood City Schools system who really wanted a home in Homewood.

“It was her dream, and she didn’t think it was possible,” Kete said. “After networking to locate a potential home for her, I found the perfect home within her budget. She is such a delightful person, and her new home in Homewood — the community she loves — was a dream come true.”

Kete said as a Realtor, she realizes she only gets one chance to make a first impression, and she emphasizes listening to her clients and understanding their goals.

“It’s crucial in gaining their trust in me and to the process being enjoyable for them,” Kete said.

With her experience in construction and design and expertise in the home-buying and due-diligence process, as well as specializing in creating, coordinating and executing a plan to sell homes for maximum value and marketability within the area, Kete is able to assist anyone in need of real estate help.

Kete consistently ranks in the top 10% of all Birmingham Realtors.

“With an extensive knowledge of the market, attention to detail and unmatched loyalty to my clients, I guide them through the real estate process to a successful and smooth closing,” Kete said.

Kete is a current member of the Homewood Beautification Board, is the founder of the West Homewood Neighborhood Association and is a platinum sponsor of West Homewood Street Festival, the Homewood Back to School Bash, which benefits the Homewood Patriot Band, and is also a recipient of the Chief’s Award from the Homewood Police Department for outstanding community service. Kete is a 57-year Homewood resident, an alumna of the city school system, and her daughter is also an alumna of the system.

Kete said she recognizes the importance of what she does.

“I don’t just sell real estate; I list and sell people’s homes,” Kete said. “There is a big difference, I believe.”