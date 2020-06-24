Women in Business: Barbara Wheeler, ARC Realty

× 1 of 2 Expand Barbara Wheeler. × 2 of 2 Expand Barbara Wheeler, ARC Realty information. Prev Next

Barbara Wheeler of ARC Realty loves helping people find the right home. And whether you’re buying or selling, hiring a Realtor is important.

“As a seller, listen to your agent and do what he or she suggests to get your home ready to sell,” Wheeler said. “Listen to your Realtor on pricing and don’t overprice your home.

”As a buyer, a Realtor is extremely important. Your agent will help you through every aspect of purchasing a home. And it shouldn’t cost you anything to have an agent represent you,” Wheeler said.

A Realtor’s advice is critical for buyers in a red-hot Homewood market where homes draw multiple offers, she said.

“The demand is high and inventory is low resulting in the homes going fast,” Wheeler said. “It takes some strategy to be the winning bid.”

“Be prepared,” she tells buyers. “Get with a local lender and get pre-qualified. Be ready with that pre-approval letter to present with your contract.”

Some buyers have home inspections done when they look at houses, allowing them to make offers with no inspection contingency Wheeler said. This gives that buyer a much better chance of getting the home.

Wheeler said her business is about helping others. “We have the opportunity to serve people in the purchase or sale of probably one of the biggest investments in their life,” she said.

As a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, ARC Realty participates in Military on the Move, a program that offers veterans who buy homes a 20% rebate on agents’ commissions. This is being extended to teachers and health care workers till the end of 2020.