White Flowers to reopen at Brookwood Village

A Homewood favorite is reopening its doors.

White Flowers, the home decor and gifts store, closed its location on 18th Street South in May. Owner Diana Hansen had run the business for decades. At the time, the company announced its intentions to focus on online sales and consider a smaller space.

A press release from Brookwood Village mall on Friday, Nov. 16, announced that White Flowers will reopen in a new space at the mall. According to the press release, the shop will open Friday, Nov. 23.

The Homewood Star has reached out to Brookwood Village's public relations firm for more details.

A boutique boxing gym, Battle Republic, will open in the White Flowers' former 18th Street South location this winter.