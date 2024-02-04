WEBB Building Essentials opens showroom in Homewood

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. WEBB Building Essentials’ new showroom is now open in downtown Homewood. WEBB provides flooring, windows, doors, molding, siding, decking and more for residential and commercial properties.

For those looking to see home construction materials and products first-hand, WEBB Building Essentials offers an up-close solution at their new Homewood location.

“We offer a ‘kick the tires’ feel of almost anything you need to build your dream home,” said WEBB media specialist Laurel Webb. “Our highlights are window and door selections, exterior building material options and a few of the many floor and tile selections available in today’s market.”

Customers can also find assistance with interior and exterior molding choices, decking, railing systems, stair parts, turf and custom wallpaper.

Located at 1716 28th Ave. S., the space was formed based on customer demand, Webb said.

The parent company, WEBB Concrete and Building Materials, has been serving the Homewood area for years, but their closest showroom was in Pell City.

“When we started our search for a new location in the greater Birmingham region, we considered locations all over, but kept coming back to Homewood,” said Zeke Keel, who is an outside sales team member at the new showroom. “This area has a strong architectural and builder presence, so homeowners in these areas will now have a short drive to come see us.”

WEBB Concrete and Building Materials is a third-generation, family-owned company.

Current owners Phil and Denise Webb bought the company from Phil’s father in 1980.

Since then, WEBB has grown to offer paint and design showrooms and a flooring division.

“We have expanded to serve our customers with all materials necessary to complete a project from the foundation up,” Laurel Webb said.

The appreciation of the completed home is something that WEBB continues to focus on.

“The work, attention to detail, the story of each home, making something great and unique for our neighbors and community, makes this rewarding in so many ways. It is one of the reasons WEBB continues to grow,” Keel said.

WEBB Building Essentials has been fully staffed and operational for a few months but has limited customer traffic to appointments only, in order to optimize the new space and arrange displays.

Showroom manager Sherri Wilson and Webb have been working recently to make sure the business was ready for the grand opening on Jan. 11.

Over the next few months, WEBB Building Essentials will continue working on its space to meet customer demand and stay up-to-date with trends and new products on display.

“We greatly value feedback,” Webb said. “Come in for a cup of coffee and talk and share your ideas with us.”

Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are available. For more information, visit webbbuildingessentials.com.