Two Homewood eateries participating in Birmingham Restaurant Week

× Expand A dish from Sabor Latino. Photo courtesy of Style Advertising.

Birmingham Restaurant Week will take place Thursday, July 20 through Saturday, July 29 and two Homewood restaurants will be taking part in the 10-day event that gives patrons the opportunity to indulge in two, three and four-course meals at a prix-fixe price at over 50 participating restaurants, bars and food trucks.

Participating Homewood restaurants include:

Cookie Fix (2854 18th St.)

Sabor Latino (112 Green Springs Hwy.)

“Birmingham Restaurant Week 2023 - Summer Edition has a goal to promote locally owned restaurants and provide assistance to them where we are able to,” said Bill Stoeffhaas, co-founder of BRW and owner of Style Advertising, the organizer of BRW. “Without our restaurants, the vibrancy of our culinary community will diminish. So we’re making sure the people in our community know about all of the great new places to eat and even offer them some deals at the places they already frequent.”

Over 50 Birmingham-area restaurants, food trucks, bars and coffee shops to participate in the event. New this year will be a Food Truck Pop-Up Park on Thursday, July 20 through Saturday, July 22, which will provide a central spot for 10 of the participating food trucks to offer meals to the public at 32nd Street South and Sixth Avenue S.

The event will conclude with Wineology, a wine flight tasting and food pairing event, to be held Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Urban Parc (1006 20th St. S.), one of Birmingham’s newest venues.

Tickets for Wineology are $30 per person in advance. If not sold out, a limited number of tickets will be sold at the event for $35 each.

For more information, and to see other participating restaurants, visit bhamrestaurantweek.com.