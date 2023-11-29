The Visual Comfort & Co. adds a personal touch to Homewood

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Visual Comfort & Co. is a lighting and interior design showroom in downtown Homewood offering a variety of indoor and outdoor lighting and ceiling fan options.

The Visual Comfort & Co. showroom has been open on 18th Street South in Homewood for a year and a half, and Jennifer Edwards, the showroom manager, says that the business received a warm response from the community.

“It’s so charming, and it has our target market that lives here and around the area,” Edwards said of Homewood. “It’s a really quaint place where people go window-shopping.”

From ceiling fans to chandeliers, the shop offers a plethora of lighting fixture choices in various sizes and finishes.

Visual Comfort began in 1998 in Savannah and has now expanded to nearly 50 locations. Inside the showroom, customers can find a combination of urban elegance with a small-town atmosphere.

“What you get here that you won’t get anywhere else is the vast array of offerings that we give,” Edwards said.

Some of the recognizable designer brands at Visual Comfort & Co. include Ralph Lauren and Kate Spade. The store also carries the Visual Comfort signature line and can work creatively with each customer and their budget.

The store’s architectural lighting specialist, Brenton Bellamy, can assist with particularly technical lighting projects.

“We can do all of the custom things needed, from personalizing wall sconces to even being able to paint the inside of some ceramic or metal light fixture shades,” Edwards said.

Visual Comfort & Co. is located at 2808 18th St. S. in Homewood and is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visit visualcomfort.com.