Spotlight: Luca, Mercato Lagotto

× Expand Photo courtesy of Angie Mosier. An assortment of dishes at Luca in Homewood.

Just a block from downtown Homewood lies Luca, one of the newest additions to the city’s food scene.

The Italian restaurant boasts a large pizza oven and offers pasta, sandwiches and more. Luca also features a wide selection of meats and cheeses, sauces and spices, and wine.

Led by executive chefs Rita Bernhardt and Paul Yeck, the restaurant is spearheaded by the Pihakis Restaurant Group.

Adjacent to the restaurant is Luca Mercato Lagotto, a take-home market offering a range of Italian products.

The restaurant has plenty of seating, including 129 indoor seats in the dining room and bar and an expansive outdoor patio courtyard that seats 60.

Luca is located at 1722 28th Ave. S. and is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information, visit eatluca.com.