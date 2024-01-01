Slice Pizza & Brew plans to open Edgewood location early 2024

× Expand Image courtesy of Slice Pizza & Brew. A conceptual drawing of the planned Slice Pizza & Brew location in Homewood.

Birmingham-based pizzeria chain Slice Pizza & Brew recently announced plans to open a Homewood location in early 2024.

The first Slice restaurant opened in the Lakeview District of Birmingham in 2011, and the company has since added three additional locations in Vestavia Hills, Montevallo and Crestline Park.

The pizzeria chain, founded by Chris, Jason and the late Jeff Bajalieh, has partnered with Homewood residents and entrepreneurs J.J. and Whitney Thomas for their latest location. The 4,000-square-foot space will be located in Edgewood at 1010 Oxmoor Road, the former home of New York Pizza.

“We are incredibly excited to officially be bringing Slice Pizza & Brew to the great community of Homewood,” Jason Bajalieh said. “Our neighborhood-centric pizzerias have taken on a life bigger than we could have ever imagined. They are more than just restaurants; they are a place that brings people together and promotes community and the vibrant spirit of the city while serving up a diverse menu and specialty pizzas.”

Slice Homewood will include a dining area that can fit just under 100 patrons, a semi-enclosed patio, a 324-square-foot private dining room and a full-service bar. The company plans for the restaurant to have open seating with handcrafted wooden tables, a kid-friendly zone and a pair of pizza ovens visible to customers from throughout the building. Slice will also preserve the decades-old interior brick at its new location.

“It has been a long-time dream of our family to be part of a neighborhood pizza restaurant, and like many others we have been huge fans of Slice Pizza & Brew since they initially opened in 2011,” said partner J.J. Thomas.

For more information, visit the pizzeria’s website at slicebirmingham.com.