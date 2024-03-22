Slice Pizza & Brew announces March 27 opening

× Expand Photo courtesy of KC Projects. default

Slice Pizza & Brew has announced the grand opening of its Homewood location at 1010 Oxmoor Road for Wednesday, March 27 at 11 a.m. This will be the fifth Birmingham-area location for Slice.

“We are extremely fortunate to be joining so many other well-known and established Birmingham businesses on the Edgewood strip and are incredibly thankful for their support as we have worked to open this location,” stated Chris Bajalieh, Co-Owner and Co-Founder of Slice Pizza & Brew. “Our vision goes beyond serving great pizza. It's about embedding ourselves in the fabric of Homewood, supporting local causes, and being part of the community. We welcome everyone in the Homewood area and surrounding communities to stop in and visit our newest location.”

Located in the Edgewood neighborhood, Homewood residents and entrepreneurs, J.J. and Whitney Thomas purchased the 4,000-square-foot space, previously home to New York Pizza, and promises to continue the tradition of a neighborhood pizzeria that many have cherished for decades.

“We were fortunate to be part of such a wonderful community for the last forty years,” shared Scott Moore and Lyn Saturday of New York Pizza. “We believe in the incredible vision that the Thomas family and Slice Pizza have in store for Edgewood and know that they will continue the tradition of a neighborhood pizzeria for many years to come.”

With a special focus on local tastes, Slice Homewood will introduce a specialty Homewood Pizza, determined through a community competition and fresh additions to the Slice menu such as their Baked Ziti and Fettuccine Alfredo pasta options, and a number of Sol’s Sandwich Shop & Deli inspired sandwiches such as The Italian and The Philly. There will also be family-friendly options, complemented by our daily happy hour specials, and a variety of catering options tailored to any occasion.

The Homewood location introduces an entertainment experience with at least six TVs across the dining and private dining rooms, ensuring guests never miss a moment of their favorite events. The private dining room offers a versatile space ideal for anything from corporate events and birthday parties to family gatherings, further establishing Slice Pizza & Brew as a cornerstone of Homewood's social scene.

Slice Homewood is committed to engaging with and giving back to the local community through several initiatives, including upcoming participation in We Love Homewood Day on May 4, with plans to offer special menu items and beverages during the street party that follows the parade. Slice Homewood will also continue the tradition of hosting regular Dough Raisers for local charities and schools, beginning with the inaugural Homewood Helps Dough Raiser on April 16.

"As Homewood residents, we are so excited that Slice will be open in our community,” stated J.J. and Whitney Thomas, partners of Slice Homewood. “This is even more special to us since the Slice family welcomed us to become partners in this new location.”

For more information on Slice Pizza & Brew, visit slicebirmingham.com.

