Shakes and teas shop opens in West Homewood

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Bailey Mantooth prepares a Rainbow loaded tea at Homewood Nutrition in West Homewood.

A new eatery has opened in West Homewood.

Jace Mauldin opened Homewood Nutrition at 709 Oak Grove Road and sells nutritious teas, shakes and more.

Before opening the store in Homewood, he was first a fan of the concept when he was living in Tupelo, Mississippi.

“I fell in love with the products and became a repeat customer and used them every day on my way to work and on my way to or back from the gym,” Mauldin said. “Then I decided during the end of quarantine to start working, and I fell in love with the business side of it as well.”

The thing he has enjoyed is being a part of the community, he said.

“I love getting involved with the customers and getting to know them more than just their sale,” he said. “I love seeing the customers who come in all the time and developing relationships with them.”

The loaded energy teas have no sugar, and in addition to giving customers a boost of energy, they also help with mental focus. The beauty teas also have no sugar but have biotin and collagen in them. The specialty teas are the same as the beauty teas but with an additional 17 grams of protein.

The final main product, the shakes, can be used as a meal replacement. They’re 200-250 calories and have 24-27 grams of protein. Mauldin said these are great for people who need to eat on the go.

“It’s hard to go to a restaurant, order food, wait on it and eat it if you’re on the go,” he said. “With us, you can order your full meal replacement shake, get it in under 10 minutes and be on your way. We call it healthy fast food.”

Other products include boost drinks, donut hole shots and more.

Its hours are 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit homewoodnutrition.com.