Sarah Robinson, HUM Executive Concierge Agency

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Sarah Robinson, founder of HUM Executive Concierge Agency, provides clients with executive concierge and lifestyle management in Birmingham, Mountain Brook, Homewood and Vestavia Hills.

We’re introducing readers to people from the Homewood business community. This month’s profile is Sarah Robinson, the founder of HUM Executive Concierge Agency, which provides clients with executive concierge and lifestyle management in Birmingham, Mountain Brook, Homewood and Vestavia Hills.

Q: Tell us about HUM Concierge.

A: HUM Concierge is all about freeing up time for busy professionals and families. We want them to be able to focus on what matters most to them, whether that’s career, family relationships, health and wellbeing, whatever it is that means something to them. And we do that by providing fractional house manager, personal assistant and private secretary services to handle those pesky details of life that can take up all our time.

Q: How did you get involved with your business?

A: I started HUM Concierge when I was considering making some very big changes in my life. I’d spent more than 20 years as a corporate consultant in the executive C suite. And so I kept asking myself, “What can I do with all of these executive problem solving skills that I’ve developed?” And a friend of mine who lives in another city suggested that I look at the concierge lifestyle management business. So I started doing some research, and the more research that I did, the more I fell in love with the whole idea. And so I decided it was the perfect fit.

Q: What sets you apart from your competition?

A: I would say that what sets HUM apart is our focus on relationships. We spend a lot of time getting to know our clients and understanding their preferences. We want our clients to feel like their concierge is an extension of themselves because we will handle the assignments and tasks at the same level of excellence that they would. HUM Concierge specializes in easing the friction between work life and home life for busy professionals and their families. Working with us is like having a trusted friend take over your to-do list so that you can focus on what matters most to you.

Q: What would your customers say about you?

A: I think our clients really love the professionalism and warmth and enthusiasm that we have for what we do. Every single home team member truly enjoys doing what we do. And I think that shows up in every interaction that we have. I also think our clients love that they don’t have to micromanage us to get the results and outcomes that they want. Because our team has so much experience that we don’t have to be given extensive instructions in order to accomplish a task with excellence.