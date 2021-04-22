Robins & Morton celebrates 75th anniversary

× 1 of 3 Expand Photos courtesy of Robins & Morton. × 2 of 3 Expand Photos courtesy of Robins & Morton. × 3 of 3 Expand Photos courtesy of Robins & Morton. Prev Next

Birmingham-based and Robins & Morton is celebrating its 75th anniversary throughout this year by developing deeper roots in the community and modernizing its business, exhibited through a refreshed logo and renovated newly purchased headquarters space.

The privately-held construction firm is working on two major projects in 2021:

Valley Hotel in Homewood: The boutique hotel in downtown Homewood, opened in February, was constructed by the Robins & Morton team with Alabama-based companies making up over 95% of the contractors.

Trades Tower in Five Points: Robins & Morton was the original contractor in 1970 for the Birmingham Trades Tower and will be leading renovations later this year.

The firm got a refreshed logo for its 75th anniversary. The change in shade of red, new font and style reflect the connection to its roots but the flexibility to react to modern style, the company said.

It also recently renovated its headquarters office space, which is located in Homewood, to fit today's workforce. With the implementation of flex work space and wellness-centered amenities, the company continues to prepare for the future during this year of celebrating their past, the company said.

Robins & Morton is located at 400 Shades Creek Parkway in Homewood. For more information, visit robinsmorton.com.

— Submitted by Lillian Brand.