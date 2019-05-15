SoHo Social to take over Market Table space

× Expand Photos by Sydney Cromwell. Market Table opened May 2017

After two years in business, Market Table in the SoHo retail and condo development will close its doors May 24.

Laurel Mills with First Avenue Ventures, the company behind Market Table, said neighboring restaurant SoHo Social is buying out their lease at 1830 29th Ave. S. to expand.

“I think that we had a really good run in that location,” Mills said, adding that they will miss some of their regulars.

SoHo Social's marketing firm, McKelvey & Co., said the restaurant is not yet ready to share its plans for the space with the public, but will be soon.

Market Table opened in May 2017, offering a cafe, butcher and a selection of grocery goods and prepared meals. Mills said there's a possibility that Market Table will come back in a different form in the future, but there are no certain plans at this time.