Neighbors Ice Cream opening its doors this Saturday

Rendering courtesy of Michael Eady. Neighbors West Homewood will serve a variety of flavors of ice cream, candy and other sweets.

A neighborhood-owned ice cream shop is opening its doors Saturday, June 5, at noon in West Homewood.

Over 10 West Homewood families came together to start the business. The shop will serve a variety of flavors of ice cream, candy and other sweets.

Neighbors is located in the former Magic City Sweet Ice storefront at 715 Oak Grove Road. For more information, visit neighborshwd.com.