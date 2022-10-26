Jinsei Sushi offering new brunch, lunch menu

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. A Japanese take on chicken and waffles at Jinsei Sushi on Sept. 23.

After 16 years in Homewood, Jinsei Sushi is trying something new.

In addition to their dinner menu, featuring their namesake sushi offerings, owner Abe Houma said the restaurant is now offering a brunch menu, something unheard of in the sushi world.

The brunch menu features a Japanese twist on some popular items, like a Japanese souffle pancake and Houma’s spin on chicken and waffles, made with Mochi flour, a Panko chicken breast and Japanese slaw. In keeping with their name, there are also offerings like a breakfast hand sushi roll, which includes bacon, scrambled egg and sushi rice.

The response has been good so far, Houma said.

This is not the first time Houma has helped the restaurant evolve. In 2016, he added 20 new menu items at once, and they were all very well received, he said.

In 2018, Houma began to think about doing something during the daytime to complement their nighttime service. He also wanted to redesign and renovate the restaurant’s space.

The renovation brought about a cover for the roof and heating and air conditioning for outdoor seating, he said. The space was expanded, allowing people to spread out more easily, he said.

“It gives us more flexibility,” Houma said.

Houma said he did not know what the restaurant would be like post-COVID-19, leading him to choose more of a brunch offering before jumping fully into serving lunch.

In addition to the brunch menu, the restaurant has a lunch menu that features sushi, he said.

“We just want people to come give it a try,” Houma said.

The restaurant’s hours are 5-9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 11 a.m to 2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m to 2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit jinseisushi.com.