Former Urban Cookhouse location to become barbecue restaurant

× Expand Courtesy of Mark's Joint Backyard BBQ Mark's Joint Mark Snyder stands in front of the future home of Mark's Joint Backyard BBQ, on 18th Street South.

A new barbecue restaurant will be coming to 18th Street South, with a local face at the helm.

Mark's Joint Backyard BBQ has announced that it will occupy the former location of Urban Cookhouse, at 2846 18th St. S. Urban Cookhouse moved to 29th Avenue South at the end of 2017.

Owner Mark Snyder will be a first-time restaurateur, but it's not his first experience in the business. He helped his brother and sister-in-law, David and Andrea Snyder, launch Urban Cookhouse in 2010, according to a press release.

The menu for Mark's Joint will include brisket, spare ribs, pulled pork, barbecue nachos, tacos and soups, as well as side items. The restaurant will offer catering and pickup of bake-at-home dishes.

“I am about as laid-back as they come, so when the opportunity arose to open my own restaurant, backyard barbecue was the only menu I considered,” Mark Snyder said in the press release.

An opening date has not been announced.