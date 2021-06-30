Edgar's Bakery grand opening in downtown Homewood

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Guests and patrons mingle at the grand opening of the new Edgar’s Bakery location in downtown Homewood on 18th Street on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Terry Smith, owner of Edgar’s Bakery, speaks at the grand opening of the new location in downtown Homewood on 18th Street on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Terry Smith, owner of Edgar’s Bakery, cuts the ribbon during the grand opening of the new location in downtown Homewood on 18th Street on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

The grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Edgar's Bakery location in downtown Homewood, sponsored by the Homewood Chamber of Commerce, was held Wed., June 30. Owners, Terry and Dottie Smith, opened their 10th location in Homewood, next to the Valley Hotel on 18th Street.

