Multiple Homewood retailers are nominees for 2024 Retailer of the Year

The Alabama Retail Association recently announced the nominees for the 2024 Alabama Retailer of the Year.
The nominees operate stores plus eating and drinking establishments in cities throughout Alabama and represent the breadth of retail in our state. Nominees have until June 3 to return entry information to be considered for the 2024 awards.
- David and Leah Knight | Bandwagon Sports
- Eric and Kevin Witherington | Moe’s Original BBQ
- Joshua Gentry, Nick Pihakis and Rachel Ishee | Little Donkey
- Wil Drake, Jason Wallis, Molly Seckman, Nick Pihakis, Paul Yeck and Rachel Ishee | Hero Doughnuts and Buns
- Dave Horn and Taylor Hughes | Soho Social, Soho Standard & Soho Taco
- Shelli Morrow | The Cottage Basket
- Chris Reebals | Christopher Collection
- Kelly Seibels | Seibels Cottage
- Andy, Andrew and Austin Virciglio | Piggly Wiggly