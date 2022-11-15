Mouron inducted into Alabama Business Hall of Fame

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Alabama Business Hall of Fame Mike Mouron was recently inducted into the Alabama Business Hall of Fame.

Business owner and developer Mike Mouron, whose company has brought in multiple businesses to Homewood, was recently inducted into the Alabama Business Hall of Fame.

Mouron was one of eight members inducted on Nov. 10, along with Walter Batson Jr. of Huntsville; F. Dixon Brooke Jr. of Birmingham; Ronald G. Bruno of Vestavia Hills; Grayson Hall of Birmingham; Alexis M. Herman of Washington, D.C.; the late William S. Propst Sr. of Huntsville and C. Kemmons Wilson Jr. of Memphis.

The Alabama Business Hall of Fame was founded in 1973 by the Board of Visitors of the Culverhouse College of Business at the University of Alabama and “honors, preserves and perpetuates the names and outstanding accomplishments of business personalities who have brought lasting fame to the state of Alabama, whether those accomplishments occurred in Alabama or elsewhere.

According to a biography on the Hall of Fame’s website, Mouron, who lives in Mountain Brook, was an innovator in the business of student housing. His firm, Capstone Development Corporation, developed the “leased by the bed” model for student housing in the 1980s.

“This model was successful, but it was the development of a new method for financing projects that reduced exposure to partnering universities that truly helped Capstone scale its growth,” Mouron’s bio reads. “From 1990 until Mouron’s retirement as chairman in 2012, Capstone developed about $3 billion in public-private student housing communities. Upon his retirement, Michael Mouron divided Capstone into four ‘successor companies,’ giving the people running the various divisions ownership.”

-- Submitted by the Alabama Business Hall of Fame