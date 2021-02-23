Milo's Tea surprises Homewood grocery store workers

× Expand Photo courtesy of Danielle Durange. Milo's Tea honors Piggly Wiggly essential workers

Fun fact: the Piggly Wiggly in Homewood was the first grocery store to sell gallons of Milo's Tea in the 1980s.

On Supermarket Employee Day, which was Feb. 22 in the holiday's first year ever, Milo's Tea Company decided to give back. The Milo's Tea Company Team, headed by CEO Tricia Wallmark, held a celebration with ballons to honor the essential workers who have made sure Birmingham families had food throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It’s a small thank you for a big job that kept our families well-stocked and fed during the pandemic," the company said in a statement.

One employee also won a drawing for free Milo's Tea for a year plus some Milo's Tea Company Swag.

— Submitted by Danielle Durange