Meals by Misty, Rolls, The Cottage Basket at home in Homewood

× 1 of 4 Expand Photos by Ingrid Schnader. Misty Westover, has opened a Homewood location of her take-and-bake business, Meals by Misty, along with Katie Cornutt, owner of Rolls, which sells fresh-baked and frozen pans of specialty rolls, at a joint storefront located at 2900 Crescent Ave. in Homewood, below. × 2 of 4 Expand Photos by Ingrid Schnader. Katie Cornutt × 3 of 4 Expand Katie Cornutt & Misty Westover × 4 of 4 Expand Prev Next

Three small businesses have found new homes in Homewood this spring.

The building at 2900 Crescent Ave. now houses one business called Rolls and another called Meals by Misty.

Rolls sells fresh-baked and frozen pans of cinnamon rolls in addition to specialty rolls, such as pizza rolls and garlic yeast rolls. Meals by Misty offers take-and-bake casseroles, soups, salads and an array of side dishes.

Rolls started out as an online-only business, and in 2020, owner Katie Cornutt partnered with Shelli Morrow, owner of The Cottage Basket, and began selling frozen pans at Morrow’s store. The Cottage Basket also found a new home this spring and now operates at the former NeedCo showroom on 18th Street. The Cottage Basket is a destination for those shopping for gifts, accessories, home items, kids and baby items and more. Owner Shelli Morrow said she is excited for a larger space for the store.

The Cottage Basket

WHERE: 2901 18th St. S.

DETAILS: Gift shop for with

accessories, home items, kids and baby items and more

WEB: thecottagebasket.com

Rolls and Meals by Misty

WHERE: Sharing a location at 2900 Crescent Ave.

DETAILS: Rolls sells fresh-baked and frozen pans of cinnamon rolls in addition to specialty rolls such as pizza rolls and garlic yeast rolls. Meals by Misty sells take-and-bake casseroles, soups, salads and an array of side dishes

WEB: rolls-homewood.myshopify.com and mealsbymisty.com

Meals by Misty owner Misty Westover started her business in Trussville after the birth of her children. In the beginning, she operated out of her home with the intention to just sell to other moms in the neighborhood. She quickly outgrew the space, though, and people were lining up down her driveway to grab one of her dishes.

“I started off making 10 casseroles that first week, and then it was 30,” she said. “Then it went to 50, 80, then 100, and within a couple of months, I was making 120 to 150 meals. It was crazy.”

Her business started out with lasagna, Chicken Poppy, chicken salad, pimento cheese and other items. She opened her first storefront in Trussville in the spring of 2018, and from the beginning, customers encouraged her to open an additional storefront in another city in the Birmingham metro area.

Then Westover met Cornutt and instantly liked her. They have a lot in common, and they both started their businesses as stay-at-home moms. Westover began selling Cornutt’s rolls at her Trussville store.

“I’ve been planting the seed in her head that we needed a store,” Westover said. “A few months pass, and every time she came in the store, I said, ‘We’re going to do this.’”

They found the spot in Homewood, which was previously Edgewood Catering, and had grand opening celebrations in March.

Westover said she enjoys cooking because it’s like therapy for her. When she goes two or three days without cooking, her stress is “off the charts,” she said.

“I can go in there, turn up my music and make something, and within a few minutes, I’m like, ‘I’m good now,” she said. “It’s always been my go-to thing to help me with whatever. … In there with my music and my people, it’s where I want to be.”