Meals by Misty opens Homewood location

Misty Westover has brought her homemade to-go meal concept, Meals by Misty, to Homewood.

Westover started her business as a hobby after becoming a stay-at-home mom. For the first two years, she made and sold casseroles out of her home, but she quickly outgrew the space. She made 10 casseroles in the first week, but within a couple of months, she was making up to 150 meals a week, and people were lining up down her sidewalk to get a Meal by Misty.

She opened her Trussville storefront three years ago, and this month, she opened a Homewood storefront at 2900 Crescent Ave. in a space shared with Rolls.

Her Homewood location is open just in time for customers to order an Easter spread. The details are below.

More information about Meals by Misty will be in the May issue of The Homewood Star.

EASTER MENU

Choose one entree:

Pork tenderloin with cherry rosemary glaze

Sweet spiral ham with brown sugar glaze

Choose two sides:

Garlic butter roasted potatoes and carrots

Squash casserole

Cornbread dressing

Macaroni and cheese

Green bean almondine

Choose one sweet:

Lemon pie

Peanut butter pie

Bread pudding

Optional breakfast add ons:

Loaded breakfast casserole

Sausage balls

Orange rolls

Spinach and feta quiche

Additional optional add ons:

Potato salad

Broccoli salad

Chicken salad

Pimento & cheese

Grape Salad

Watergate salad

Yeast rolls (two dozen)

Pick up dates: April 1-3

Price: $76.50 for family of five

Order online at mealsbymisty.com or call 205-508-5993.