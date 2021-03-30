Meals by Misty opens Homewood location

1 of 3
Misty Westover has brought her homemade to-go meal concept, Meals by Misty, to Homewood.
Westover started her business as a hobby after becoming a stay-at-home mom. For the first two years, she made and sold casseroles out of her home, but she quickly outgrew the space. She made 10 casseroles in the first week, but within a couple of months, she was making up to 150 meals a week, and people were lining up down her sidewalk to get a Meal by Misty.
She opened her Trussville storefront three years ago, and this month, she opened a Homewood storefront at 2900 Crescent Ave. in a space shared with Rolls.
Her Homewood location is open just in time for customers to order an Easter spread. The details are below.
More information about Meals by Misty will be in the May issue of The Homewood Star.
EASTER MENU
Choose one entree:
- Pork tenderloin with cherry rosemary glaze
- Sweet spiral ham with brown sugar glaze
Choose two sides:
- Garlic butter roasted potatoes and carrots
- Squash casserole
- Cornbread dressing
- Macaroni and cheese
- Green bean almondine
Choose one sweet:
- Lemon pie
- Peanut butter pie
- Bread pudding
Optional breakfast add ons:
- Loaded breakfast casserole
- Sausage balls
- Orange rolls
- Spinach and feta quiche
Additional optional add ons:
- Potato salad
- Broccoli salad
- Chicken salad
- Pimento & cheese
- Grape Salad
- Watergate salad
- Yeast rolls (two dozen)
Pick up dates: April 1-3
Price: $76.50 for family of five
Order online at mealsbymisty.com or call 205-508-5993.