Maple Street Biscuit Co. prepares for grand opening

Maple Street Biscuit Co. is almost ready to open.

The 18th Street eatery, located at the former Holler & Dash space, had its soft opening on Wednesday, May 20. Manager Troy Harrington said the grand opening is scheduled for May 26.

The restaurant menu includes biscuits, bowls, waffles, coffee and more.

“As our CEO likes to say, we’re not a restaurant, we’re a community store that sells food,” Harrington said. “We’re here to be a community hub.”

