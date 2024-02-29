Luca restaurant, market open in Homewood

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos by Angie Mosier. The interior of Luca Lagotto in Homewood. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos by Angie Mosier. An assortment of dishes on the menu at Luca Lagotto. Prev Next

The opening of Luca Lagotto and Luca Mercato Lagotto will mark the addition of new Italian dining in Homewood’s culinary scene.

Luca Lagotto, a full-service Italian restaurant, is led by executive chefs Rita Bernhardt and Paul Yeck. The restaurant is spearheaded by the Pihakis Restaurant Group, known for ventures such as Little Donkey and Hero Doughnuts.

“I live in Homewood. I’m a 10-minute walk to the restaurant. I’ve been involved in Homewood, and I look forward to being more involved in the community,” Bernhardt said.

The menu offers small plates, fresh pastas and pizzas. A key focus is on using locally sourced ingredients, plus some imported specialties. Luca’s beverage menu features classic cocktails, mixes, aperitivi, non-alcoholic options and a wide wine selection.

“I’ve always been really into pasta and making pasta, but I have somebody on my team that is a way better pro at that than I am, so I shifted gears and took a deep dive into pizza. It’s become my favorite thing to make,” Bernhardt said.

She also said that while trendy meals or dishes can be popular, she would much rather make food that is “more approachable and delicious.”

Adjacent to the restaurant is Luca Mercato Lagotto, a take-home market offering a range of Italian products. This includes a curated selection of wines, olive oils, tinned fish, cheeses, cured meats, snacks, house-made sauces and both fresh and dried pasta. The market also provides a take-away menu featuring pizza, gelato and Italian sandwiches, along with a limited selection of small plates.

“One of the most important things for us is to stay with the season. We will have our main things always on the menu, but we want to offer specials. It will be interesting to see what our neighbors love and what they want more of,” Bernhardt said.

The restaurant was designed by Chambless King Architects and includes 129 indoor seats and an additional 60 seats in the courtyard. Reservations will be available for inside the restaurant through Resy up to 60 days in advance, and courtyard seating will be available as a same-day reservation. Bernhardt said that there will also be seating available for walk-up reservations.

With an anticipated opening date in March, the restaurant will offer dine-in and online orders for take-out and also partner with DoorDash for delivery in the Birmingham area.

Located at 1722 28th Ave. S., Luca Lagotto and Luca Mercato Lagotto are open Sunday- Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, visit eatluca.com or on Instagram at @eatluca.