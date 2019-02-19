Liz Lane Gallery raises funds for Riverkeeper

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Visitors browse the work of local artists at Liz Lane Gallery’s “My Heart Through Art” event.

On Feb. 8, Liz Lane Gallery hosted its first fundraiser event, “My Heart Through Art,” raising more than $2,000 for Black Warrior Riverkeeper.

Twelve different artists were featured, including Liz Lane, Joan Curtis, Lorrie Lane, Ashley Wiltshire Spotswood, Libby Tate, Stephanie Kirkland, Vicki Vaden, Charling Chen, Sarah Finnegan, el en Jewelry, Pam Truitt and Sister Art Pottery. The featured artists donated their works, all postcard-sized pieces, and 100 percent of the proceeds went to Black Warrior Riverkeeper.

“We were so pleased to see the turnout and support for our event and look forward to making this an annual event with Black Warrior Riverkeeper,” gallery owner Liz Lane said. “Supporting our local river societies is essential to protecting these environmental assets and allows us to ensure that future generations will be able to enjoy the beauty and benefit that clean watersheds and rivers provide for our community. As an artist, I owe much inspiration to Alabama’s rivers and lakes.”

“We are proud that such talented artists support our clean water advocacy,” said Charles Scribner, executive director of Black Warrior Riverkeeper. “It is particularly exciting to work with such an enthusiastic host as Liz Lane while surrounded by paintings of the Black Warrior River by her mother, Lorrie Lane.”

Charles Scribner said the funds raised will help Black Warrior Riverkeeper continue its Riverkeeper Patrol Program, which provides pollution investigations throughout the 17-county Black Warrior River watershed area.

Due to the success of the fundraiser, Liz Lane Gallery and Black Warrior Riverkeeper plan for the event to return next year.

“We’re hoping our future events can encourage our community to continue its support for local artists and engage with the environment in new ways,” Liz Lane said.

Submitted by Liz Lane Gallery.