Little Professor Bookshop gathers readers in new space

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson Sweeney. The new location of the Little Professor Bookshop at 2738 18th St. S. in downtown Homewood. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson Sweeney. The new location of the Little Professor Bookshop at 2738 18th St. S. in downtown Homewood. Prev Next

The oldest indie bookstore in Alabama, Little Professor Bookshop in Homewood, moved last fall to its fourth location.

Little Professor’s new home is 2738 18th St. S. While they only moved down the street from their previous storefront, the bookstore’s new space offers new opportunities.

Wherever Little Professor has found a home, it has proved a magnet for lovers of all things literary.

“The Homewood community is truly unique, and we’re so thankful to be planted in the middle of it,” owner Meredith Robinson said. “Some customers have faithfully supported the shop in its four different locations, and their loyalty is unmatched.”

The bookshop opened in its new location in November 2023. Robinson said the transition happened quickly, but they had already been looking for a new location that would better match their vision for the store.

When Nadeau Furniture vacated its space, Little Professor moved in and Once Upon a Time, a children’s boutique, moved into the bookstore’s former location at 2844 18th St. S.

Last year, the bookstore celebrated its 50th anniversary, and Robinson said their longevity is a testament to the dedicated readers who have browsed the shelves.

“It’s beautiful that our community has believed in the importance of an independent bookstore for decades,” Robinson said.

Little Professor tries to offer an atmosphere that is inviting to all kinds of readers, from families coming for storytime to friends catching up over coffee and a book. There is a membership program that includes free coffee from June Roasters during store visits, 40% off indie bestsellers and 20% off all other products, Robinson said.

“We try to lean into the things that only local businesses can offer,” Robinson said. “We know your name when you walk in the door. … At the end of the day, we believe so fully that what we do matters, and are honored that our community feels that way, too.”

Little Professor also offers numerous events throughout the year, including author signings, book clubs, improv shows and game nights. Robinson co-hosts a podcast with marketing director McCall Hardison, called “A Little Bookish.”

“The wonderful thing about indie bookstores is that each has its own flavor,” Robinson said. “For us, we’ve really focused on creating a community hub.”

Robinson said that she and her team are humbled by the community’s response to the new store location.

“We will never tire of watching someone walk into the shop, scan the space and tell us how good it makes them feel,” she said. “It’s why we put so much effort into creating a space we hope to be a Homewood anchor for decades to come.”

The Homewood location of Little Professor is open Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Their second location at Pepper Place is open Tuesday-Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit littleprofessorbookshop.com.