JLB Shop Save & Share set for Sept. 28-Oct. 9

The Junior League of Birmingham (JLB) will host its 17th annual Shop Save & Share fundraiser Sept. 28 through Oct. 9.

The 12-day event allows patrons to receive 20% off and/or exclusive offers at nearly 250 participating businesses with the purchase of a Shop Save & Share card. One-hundred percent of proceeds from the sale of cards benefit the Junior League’s 29 community projects improving the lives of those in the community.

With a goal of benefiting business and Birmingham, the JLB is encouraging patrons to purchase a card and support locally owned businesses, while giving back to those in need in more ways than one.

“Shop Save & Share goes above and beyond selling discount cards and hosting shopping events,” said JLB Shop Save & Share Chair, Denise Hill. “This event is special to all of us at the Junior League of Birmingham because it benefits the community in more ways than one - by supporting local businesses during this time and also by raising money toward our 29 community projects that improve the lives of those in our community and help to build and better Birmingham."

Patrons can purchase the $40 Shop Save & Share card at shopsaveandshare.net. In addition to the traditional 20 percent discount provided by most, some retailers may choose to offer a free menu item or other special offer for cardholders instead.

For those interested in shopping from home, select retailers will be providing online shopping codes to allow patrons to participate in whatever medium they choose. Cardholders should check the official guide, which will be housed on the website, for details on each retailer and their offer.

To kick off the festivities, the JLB is hosting a Shop Save & Share Kickoff Party Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Summit in front of Kendra Scott and Kate Spade. The event will feature small bites, drinks, music and swag bag giveaways for the first 50 attendees. The JLB will also have cards for sale at the event.

For more information, visit shopsaveandshare.net.

Shops participating along the U.S. 280 Corridor and The Summit include: