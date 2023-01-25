Hontzas once again a semifinalist for James Beard award

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Chef Timothy Hontzas stands inside his restaurant, Johnny’s Restaurant, in downtown Homewood. Hontzas is a 2022 James Beard Award finalist, and he said being nominated and making it to the finalist round carries “unprecedented meaning.”

Timothy Hontzas is now a six-time semifinalist for a James Beard award, following the announcement on Wednesday that the chef and owner at Johnny’s Restaurant on 18th Street was again being considered for the prestigious award.

Hontzas, a finalist in 2022, is a semifinalist in the category of “Best Chef: South.”

Hontzas spoke with The Homewood Star about his story and culinary career when he was named a finalist in the 2022 iteration of the awards.

Finalists will be announced March 29 and winners will be celebrated June 5 in Chicago, according to a press release.