Honest Coffee Roasters coming to Homewood

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. People sit outside Dreamcakes on Oxmoor Road in Edgewood on Feb. 14, 2022.

Honest Coffee Roasters, a chain based in Franklin, Tennessee, will soon have a fourth home in the state of Alabama.

Jesus Mendez, Vinh Tran and Christy Wimberly plan to open Honest Coffee in Edgewood in the former Dreamcakes location, 960 Oxmoor Road. This is the second Birmingham-area location, joining the under-construction shop owned by the same group at The Pizitz downtown, and the fourth location in the state. Other shops are located in Huntsville and Madison.

The 2,100-square-foot location will add between 13 and 20 jobs, Mendez told The Homewood Star. The full menu from Honest Coffee will be available, including cappuccinos, lattes and more, he said.

The location pairs a thriving Edgewood community with a growing business, Mendez said. The chain takes great care to start a cup of coffee off right, he said.

“Honest really prides itself on its coffee beans,” he said.

Employees travel to South America to harvest the beans, Mendez said, and then ship them to Tennessee.

Mendez said he is a “huge people person” and that the team “genuinely enjoys being around people.”

Each Honest Coffee location is different, Mendez said. The owners want to be faithful to Edgewood’s aesthetic and authenticity. The goal is to make it feel like a “neighborhood home coffee shop,” he said.

The store will feature exposed brick and the brand colors of black and gold, along with white and a wood color, Mendez said.

The plan is to open sometime this summer in June or July, he said.

For more information, visit honestcoffeebham.com.