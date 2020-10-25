Homewood Theatre Presents “The Outsider”

× Expand Submitted by Kyle Bass. The Outsider Homewood Theatre The Outsider is a performance by Homewood Theatre. Performances will be held Oct. 28-30 and Nov. 1.

Homewood Theatre will have its first indoor, socially distanced performance since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Outsider" will be a "timely and hilarious comedy that skewers politics and celebrates democracy," the theatre said in a release.

"But, it doesn’t take sides... equal opportunity is the policy when it comes to poking fun! It’s just what we all need... a good laugh!" the release said.

Performances will be held Oct. 28-30 at 7:30 p.m. an Nov. 1 at 2:30 p.m. Masks will be required, and seating has been limited arranged to keep everyone six feet apart.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at homewoodtheatre.com. The Homewood Theater is located inside The Brookwood Mall across from the former Books-a-Million location.