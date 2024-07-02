Business Spotlight: Homewood Shoe Hospital

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Dr. Victor Costa and his daughter, Mariana Elchert, of the Homewood Shoe Hospital on June 19.

Homewood Shoe Hospital has been providing the Homewood community with shoe repair, orthotics and shoe lifts for over 60 years.

Owned and operated by pedorthist Victor Costa for almost three decades, the business fixes, cleans and polishes shoes of all sizes and types, from cowboy boots to flip-flops to Birkenstocks. Turnaround times are usually under two weeks, and prices vary based on the condition the shoes are in at the time of drop-off.

Alongside their restoration services, the Shoe Hospital designs custom foot orthotics intended to alleviate foot and ankle pain and aid in mobility. In 2006, Victor became board certified as a pedorthist, and he now makes custom orthotics. The store also offers shoe lifts up to four inches to correct leg length discrepancies.

Homewood Shoe Hospital is located downtown at 2900 Central Ave. and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. You can visit their website at homewoodshoehospital.net.