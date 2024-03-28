Homewood Events Guide - April 2024

April 6: Walk MS — Birmingham. 8 a.m. Homewood Central Park. Support the MS community with this event. For more information, visit events.nationalmssociety.org.

April 19: Taylor Hicks Band, Benefiting Alabama Game Changers. 7-9 p.m. Wright Center, Samford University. An evening with “American Idol” winner Taylor Hicks and the Taylor Hicks Band. The event will be filled with Hicks's original soulful music, requested songs and the opportunity for interactive time with Hicks and his band. Proceeds from this event will help children with learning disabilities access testing and intervention services at Alabama Game Changers, a local 501(c)3 nonprofit. Tickets start at $25, or $20 for Samford students, and can be purchased at samford.edu/events.

April 20: Mutt Strut 2024. 7 a.m. to noon. Homewood Central Park. Dog-friendly 5K and fun run. Whether you’re a runner, walker or just here for the fun, everyone’s welcome to come support animal-assisted therapy. Contact amanda@handinpaw.org for more information.

April 25: First Light’s 2024 Big Apple Gala. 6 p.m. The Farrell, 2719 19th St S. This charity event features an evening filled with New York City cuisine, beverages, live music and speeches. Attendees are invited to dress in their favorite "modern cocktail" attire. A live auction and a “Spin Around Town” raffle will offer opportunities for guests to contribute while enjoying the festivities. For more information, visit firstlightshelter.org.

Public Library

All Ages

April 7-13: National Library Week BINGO. Join us in celebrating all things library this week by completing a BINGO card of library-related activities. Gain an entry into a prize drawing by completing a BINGO and filling out the bottom of the form at any library service desk. Forms can be downloaded at hpl.pub/NLW.

April 20: Homewood Library Foundation Block Party. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Homewood Public Library. This is a family-friendly fundraiser that benefits the library. Visit homewoodlibraryfoundation.org to purchase tickets.

April 26: Pop-Up Bookstore & Book-Signing Event. 4:30-6 p.m. Large Auditorium.

April 26: Portfolio Showcase. 4:30-6 p.m. Round Auditorium. The public is invited to come and see original artwork created by local illustrators and artists in the Portfolio Showcase.

Children

Tuesdays: Wee Ones. 10-10:30 a.m. Round Auditorium. Preschool ages.

Tuesdays: PJ Storytime. 6-6:30 p.m. Round Auditorium. All ages

Wednesdays: Storypalooza. 10-10:30 a.m. Round Auditorium. Preschool ages.

Wednesdays: Barks and Books. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Round Auditorium. Grades K-5.

Thursdays: Stay and Play. 10-10:30 a.m. Round Auditorium. Preschool ages welcome for this fun tinkering time.

April 1: Storywiggles. 9-9:30 a.m. West Homewood Senior Center. Preschool ages.

April 1: Night Owl Storytime. 6-6:30 p.m. All ages.

April 2: Tweens Craft On! 4-5 p.m. Room 109. Grades 4-7.

April 4: American Sign Language for Kids. 3:3-4:30 p.m. Round Auditorium. Grades K-5.

April 5: Pre-K Play. 9:30-11 a.m. Preschool ages.

April 6: Roly Poly Babies. 10:30-11 a.m. Round Auditorium. Ages 0-18 months.

April 8: Student Art Show Red Carpet Reception. 5-6 p.m. Ellenburg Art Gallery. All ages welcome.

April 9: Kids’ Advisory Board (KAB). 4:30-5:30 p.m. Room 109. Grades 3-5.

April 15 and 22: Homeschool Hour. 1:30-2:30 p.m. Round Auditorium. Grades K-5. Themes are S.T.E.A.M. Powered! on April 15 and Art Attack! on April 22.

April 18: Acting Out! 3:30-4:30 p.m. Round Auditorium. Grades K-5.

April 18: Tween Eats! 4-5 p.m. Room 109. Grades 4-7.

April 20: Book Babies. 10:30-11 a.m. Children’s Department. Ages 0-18 months.

April 25: That Puppet Guy — Lee Bryan. 4-4:30 p.m. Large Auditorium. All ages welcome.

April 28: Gordon C. James, Illustrator and Artist — “How to Do All Things.” 2-3:30 p.m. Large Auditorium. Join award-winning illustrator and fine artist Gordon C. James as he talks about how we can do hard things. He’ll draw from his own personal experiences, answer questions and leave plenty of time to draw with students as he inspires them with how he creates his art.

April 29: Build It! 3:30-4 p.m. Round Auditorium. Grades K-5.

April 30: Bake & Make. 6-6:30 p.m. Meet on Zoom. All ages.

Teens

April 1-30: Teen Poetry Contest. In honor of National Poetry Month, the Homewood Public Library is holding a poetry contest for 6th-12th graders. Create an original poem (maximum 2 pages in length) in any poetry style. Teens can submit up to two original poems. If submitting two poems, please submit each poem separately. Our judges will read each poem and determine first-, second- and third-place winners. Winners will be announced in May. Poems can be submitted via the library’s website at homewoodpubliclibrary.org/poetry-contest.

April 1: Comic Creators. 4-6 p.m. Room 102. Grades 4-12.

April 4: Teen Theatre Thursdays. 4-5 p.m. Room 116.

April 4: Teen Advisory Board (TAB). 6-7 p.m. Room 109.

April 5 and 19: Character Design 101. 4-5 p.m. Room 109. Grades 6-12.

April 7 and 21: Teen Dungeons & Dragons. 3-5 p.m. Room 102.

April 8: Teen Eclipse Viewing. 1:30-2 p.m. In front of the Library. Grades 4-12. Glasses will be provided.

April 9: Eclipse Blackout Poetry — Homeschool. 1-2 p.m. Room 109. Grades 6-12.

April 11 and 18: Culture Club — Russia. 4-6 p.m. Grades 6-12. Zoom meeting.

April 15: Teen Crochet Circle. 4-6 p.m. Room 102. Grades 4-12.

April 29: Teen Anime Club + Japanese Stamp Making. 4-6 p.m. Room 109.

April 30: Eclipse Blackout Poetry. 4-5 p.m. Room 109.

Adults

Mondays: Virtual Library Yoga with Jackie Tally. 2-3 p.m. Meet on Zoom.

Tuesdays: Adult English Classes. 6-8 p.m. Room 102.

Thursdays: Game Night at the Library. 6-8:30 p.m. Room 109.

April 2: Not Your Mama’s Book Club — Bill Pautler, Author of “Awakening to Ourselves.” 2-3 p.m. Library Boardroom.

April 3: Credit & Money Management. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Room 102.

April 3: Windows 11. 2:30-4 p.m. Computer Training Lab & Zoom

April 3 and 17: Staff Movie Picks. 3-6 p.m. Large Auditorium. Movies are “Dead Poets Society” on April 3 and “Cyrano” on April 17.

April 4: Read It & Eat Book Club — “Starter Villain” by John Scalzi. 6:30-8 p.m. Urban Cookhouse, 1920 29th Avenue S.

April 5: Document Shredding and Electronics Recycling. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Library back parking lot.

April 5: Niki Sepsas Presents “Moses to Lawrence — The Historic Sands of Jordan.” 2-3 p.m. Round Auditorium.

April 6: Home Buyer Seminar & Luncheon. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Room 102.

April 9: West Homewood Presents Niki Sepsas — “America’s Atlantic Seaboard: Treasure Trove of History.” 3-4 p.m. Homewood Senior Center.

April 9: Oxmoor Page Turners Book Club — “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison. 6:30-8 p.m. Library Boardroom.

April 10: West Homewood Read, Watch & Review — “Overcoming the Odds.” 1-2 p.m. Homewood Senior Center.

April 10: Word 2016 — Part 1. 2:30-4 p.m. Computer Training Lab and Zoom.

April 12: Big Ideas Book Club — “Factfulness” by Hans Rosling. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Boardroom.

April 16: The ABCs of Medicare. Noon to 1 p.m. Room 116.

April 16: Seasonal Stories with Sid Burgess. 1-2 p.m. Round Auditorium.

April 16: Forever YA Book Club — “Scythe” by Neal Shusterman. 6-7 p.m. Room 109.

April 17: Word 2016 — Part 2. 2:30-4 p.m. Computer Training Lab and Zoom.

April 18: Painting Large with September Reed. 6:30-8 p.m. Room 109.

April 22: Educator Book Club — “Invisible” by Christina Diaz Gonzalez. 4-5 p.m. Library Boardroom.

April 24: Better Than Therapy Book Club — “The Echo of Old Books” by Barbara Davis. 2-3:30 p.m. Library Boardroom.

April 25: Adult Crafting with September Reed – Quilling. 6:30-8 p.m. Room 109.

April 30: Dixie’s Pet Loss Support Group. 6-7 p.m. Room 106.