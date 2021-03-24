Homewood Business Happenings

Relocations and Renovations

1. Maple Street Biscuit Co., 2801 18th St. S., recently added patio seating on the 18th Street sidewalk. 205-414-0999

2. Sikes Children’s Shoes owner Laura Player said she plans to move to a new building at 2768 19th Place S. for Sikes and Jack n’ Jill on April 10. The new location will have one point-of-sale for both brands. 205-879-3433

Personnel Moves

3. Andrew Nix will join Regions as chief governance officer, advising the Regions Financial Corp. board of directors and executive management on a wide range of corporate governance best practices while serving as a liaison to external stakeholders, including institutional stockholders, regarding corporate governance matters. Nix will report to Tara Plimpton, chief legal officer for the bank. Regions has branches at 1 Independence Plaza, 601 Lakeshore Parkway, 100 Green Springs Highway and 1118 Royal Tower Drive.

4. Art House Creative, 2810 Crescent Ave., has welcomed two new sales agents to the team. Austin Freeman was born and raised in Alabama and has lived in the Birmingham area his whole life. After eight years in sales, Austin decided to turn his passion for helping others into a new career in real estate. He recently joined the Birmingham Association of Realtors. Abby Ruggiero was born and raised in Birmingham and graduated from the University of North Alabama with a degree in visual merchandising and marketing. She joined the Birmingham Association of Realtors in 2020. 205-352-7742

5. Buffalo Rock Co., 111 Oxmoor Road, recently announced its board of directors voted to approve Matthew Dent as the chief executive officer. He is the first CEO in the company’s 120-year history that is not a member of the Lee family. 205-942-3435

6. The board of trustees at Samford University, 800 Lakeshore Drive, in March elected Beck A. Taylor as its 19th president, effective July 1. Taylor succeeds Andrew Westmoreland, who is retiring after serving as president of Samford University since 2006.205-726-2011

Anniversaries

7. Little Professor Bookshop, 2844 18th St. S., celebrated in March its first anniversary under new ownership. Under the leadership of Jonathan and Meredith Robinson, Little Professor has refreshed its branding and implemented a membership program. It also recently began weekly book readings by Homewood locals and began offering birthday party packages. 205-870-74618.

8. Alabama Goods, 2933 18th St. S., is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Alabama Goods is a locally owned retail store in Homewood and Huntsville specializing in Alabama-made products. 205-803-3900

9. The Homewood Star, published by Starnes Media, 1833 27th Ave. S., is celebrating 10 years of delivering local news to the community. 205-313-1780

10. Local 39, 1006 Oxmoor Road, recently celebrated its first anniversary. The restaurant serves mostly bar fare with a few menu items borrowed from SAW’s BBQ. 205-407-4206