Homewood Business Happenings - October 2023

Now Open

Mexi King’s Grill is now open at 801 Green Springs Highway. They serve Mexican and American fare with menu items including fish tacos, salads, sandwiches, wings and more. They also offer a wide variety of draft beer, local and imported beer, cocktails and margaritas as well as TVs. 205-407-4232

News and Accomplishments

Renew Dermatology’s Greystone location is now open for business. This is Renew Dermatology’s second location, the first being 1651 Independence Court, Suite 211, in Homewood. The new office is located at 2827 Greystone Commercial Blvd. in Hoover, next to Jim ‘N Nicks BBQ. 205-580-1500

Two companies in Homewood made the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., which tracks companies’ growth rates over the previous three years. Southern Veterinary Partners, at 2204 Lakeshore Drive No. 325, was ranked No. 1,426 with a 407% growth rate. Evernest at 1701 Oxmoor Road, which manages more than 15,000 single-family homes, condos and small multifamily buildings for almost 7,000 investors, was ranked 1,646 with a 341% growth rate.

Relocations and Renovations

Ashley B. Salon is now located at 2900 Central Ave., Suite 120. The boutique hair salon, owned by Ashley Bush, was previously located in Valley Mall. The salon offers specialty colors, haircuts, extensions and special event makeup services. Bush is also seeking independent hair stylists interested in renting booth space. 205-475-1324

Chick-fil-A Wildwood, 211 Lakeshore Parkway, recently renovated and expanded its parking lot. The expansion includes new parking spaces located to the back of the store as well as a new stair and ramp access to the building. 205-945-6062

Anniversaries

Renew Dermatology, 1651 Independence Court, Suite 211, is celebrating five years of business on Oct. 29. 205-580-1500