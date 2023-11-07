Homewood Business Happenings - November 2023

Now Open

Cowlicks, a salon specializing in children’s hair services, is now open at 1923 29th Ave. S, next to Pastry Art Bake Shop and Thomas Andrew Art/Blended Bungalow. 205-747-0597

Sasquatch Toys & Comics has opened at 145 Citation Court in Homewood. Ben Traylor and Seth Cosby have established a 2,400-square-foot operation that specializes in vintage toys and comic books. Their inventory includes GI Joe, Star Wars, Masters of the Universe and Star Trek items. 205-410-1059

Relocations and Renovations

Homewood Barbershop is planning to start renovations to the outside of its building at 2724 18th St. S. next month. 205-871-7721

The Brookwood Apartment Homes, 3450 Manor Drive, have been undergoing extensive renovations since early 2023. They are investing over $7 million to maintain the upkeep and quality of the apartments by updating the exteriors of the buildings and installing new granite countertops, flooring, light fixtures and patios. The renovations are set to be done around December of this year. 205-892-5441

News and Accomplishments

Southern Veterinary Partners, headquartered at 2204 Lakeshore Drive, Suite 325, has been recognized as the U.S.’s most-loved company in health care on Newsweek’s annual Most Loved Workplace list. SVP ranks No. 22 overall among U.S. companies recognized for outstanding employee satisfaction — the top health care and only animal health organization to receive the award. The list recognizes companies that have created a workplace where employees feel respected, inspired and appreciated and are at the center of the business model. 205-453-4760

Avadian Credit Union, which has a branch at 475 Green Springs Highway, won the 2022 Louise Herring Philosophy in Action Award for credit unions in Alabama from the Credit Union National Association. The award is given to credit unions for practical application of credit union philosophy within their actual operations. Avadian was recognized for opening a new branch in the midtown area of Birmingham; creating a more member-friendly overdraft policy that only assesses an overdraft fee if transactions result in a negative balance of more than $10; and launching a home improvement loan, so members can tackle home improvement projects more quickly than with a typical home equity line of credit. 205-942-9977

Alabama Power launched a new mobile app to residential customers in October. With the new app, customers can enjoy the convenience and efficiency of managing their accounts on-the-go with multiple new and updated features. The app is part of the company’s ongoing effort to meet the evolving needs of customers through new technology and by offering more digital tools. An option for commercial customers will be added at a later date. 800-245-2244

Anniversaries

Taco Mama is celebrating its 12th anniversary this month. Its first location opened in November 2011 in Mountain Brook’s Crestline Village. The restaurant chain has since expanded to 10 locations in Alabama, including 1014 Oxmoor Road in Homewood.

Celebrate Birmingham has reached its one-year anniversary at its location in Homewood at 1743 Reese St. The shop brings celebrations to life through customized balloon decor, arrangements and party rentals. 205-440-2184